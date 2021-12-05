Home » Industry News » Education » Higher education



Aims to officially open Welcome Center

GREELEY — Aims Community College will officially open its new Welcome Center with  an open house and ribbon cutting Dec. 10.

The ribbon cutting will be at 9 a.m. that day with VIP tours of the facility immediately following. Public tours are available from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Dec. 11.

Speakers at the ribbon cutting include Leah L. Bornstein, CEO and president of Aims; Greeley Mayor John Gates; Lyle Achziger, chair of Aims board of trustees.


 