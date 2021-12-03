Utah developer plans residential project in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Salt Lake City-based Wasatch Residential Group is proposing to build a 300-unit residential project in Broomfield near the corner of West 120th Avenue and North Perry Street.

The project, whose concept was reviewed this week by the Broomfield City Council, would include 290 apartments and 10 townhomes on a bit more than 15 acres.

Also included in the community known as Avenue 120 would be 5,000 square feet of retail space, a tenant for which has yet to be identified, according to Broomfield planning documents.

During a public comment session at this week’s Broomfield City Council meeting, concerns were raised by residents that centered around wildlife displacement, building heights, lack of notice for neighbors, traffic and additional costs to taxpayers to supply city services to the new neighborhood.

“I don’t find this to be compelling enough at this stage,” Broomfield City Councilman Austin Ward.

Wasatch’s plan as currently constituted does not include an affordable housing element, despite the site being “quite conducive to affordable housing,” Councilman Todd Cohen said.

The regulatory approval process is in its early stages and development plans will face further council review before building permits can be issued.

“We appreciate this process,” Wasatch vice president of development Adam Lankford said. “A lot of municipalities and counties don’t have a process like this where property owners can come in front of the council and get feedback.”

