Funding Friday: Broomfield entity raises $237M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

ECP Parent LLC , an entity based out of Broomfield, raised $237 million in equity. ECP Parent LLC shares an address with the Broomfield office of the global private investment firm Partners Group , which has more than $119 billion of assets under management. The executives listed for ECP Parent LLC, Piotr Biezychudek and Todd Miller, are both senior management for Partners Group.

, an entity based out of Broomfield, raised $237 million in equity. ECP Parent LLC shares an address with the Broomfield office of the global private investment firm , which has more than $119 billion of assets under management. The executives listed for ECP Parent LLC, Piotr Biezychudek and Todd Miller, are both senior management for Partners Group. Eastwind 1221 Holdings LLC, an entity based out of Lafayette, raised $1 million in equity. The listed executive for the entity, Rick Miller, is a partner at the Lafayette townhome and condo developer MP Capital Partners.

