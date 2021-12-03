CPA Ryan Sanger loves giving back to youth, business

GREELEY — CPA Ryan Sanger thinks about money when he thinks about giving back to his community.

The Windsor resident wants to spread his financial savvy when he works with youth, businesses and nonprofits through his volunteer work and involvement with boards, clubs and associations.

“In my role as a CPA, I have a certain skill set that allows business owners and nonprofits to be successful in their everyday work,” said Sanger, tax partner with BDO USA LLC, a full-service CPA firm based in Chicago with an office in Greeley. “I’m helping them understand how to manage their money and operate successfully, so they can serve their mission as well.”

Sanger’s work with nonprofits and in his community landed him recognition from the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants, a professional association for CPAs with nearly 7,000 members. He’s one of five 2021 Everyday Heroes and Heroines recognized at the organization’s CPAs Make a Difference celebration Nov. 11 at The Westin Denver Downtown. The award is given to CPAs who are involved with and serve as leaders of nonprofits and community activities.

“I do it because I want to give back to my community and nonprofits that particularly support youth in Northern Colorado,” Sanger said. “That’s how I was raised is to give back to the communities where I live that support me and my profession.”

Sanger has a long list of volunteer activities through his more than 20 years of experience as a CPA. He serves on the Colorado State University Accounting Advisory Board and as chairman for the Windsor Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He is a past-chairman of the Junior Achievement Northern Colorado/Wyoming Executive Advisory Board of Directors and a past member of Northern Colorado United for Youth (formerly known as the Northern Colorado Active 20/30) and the Windsor Optimist Club. He’s also actively involved with the Colorado Centennials Baseball Association as a board member and coach.

“I have known Ryan for many years and have had the pleasure of serving with him on one of his many charitable endeavors. His passion for the work he does in the community is incredible and doesn’t go unnoticed, despite his humility. I’m proud of Ryan and glad to have him as a partner at BDO,” said Randy Watkins, partner at BDO.

Even as a high school and college student, Sanger found ways to give back and continued doing so in each of his professional roles. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an accounting emphasis from Colorado State University and became a Colorado-certified public accountant. In one of his first jobs as a staff accountant at a CPA firm in Fort Collins, he got involved with Junior Achievement and taught one-day financial literacy classes at elementary schools through JA in a Day.

“The concept of teaching youth financial literacy really rang through with me,” Sanger said, adding that he wants to educate youth about their finances to prepare them as future leaders of business. “It ultimately makes the world a better place if we can educate and give our youth tools to be successful later on.”

Sanger teaches youth how to manage their money and budget their finances, so they can be successful when they’re out on their own instead of ending up in “difficult positions because they’re not able to manage their money,” Sanger said.

“I didn’t have any difficulties, but … my parents taught me at an early age the importance of money and finances,” Sanger said. “I continue to see young people and young adults struggle with it. It just seems like a minimal thing I can do to change people’s lives and give them a chance to be successful because they can manage their money and their budget.”

In his work as a CPA, Sanger works with business owners on how to successfully run their businesses through better money management and by proactively planning to be as tax efficient as possible. He provides tax advisory and compliance services to individuals, corporations and partnerships and advises clients on state and local tax (SALT).

At BDO, Sanger oversees the staff, manages client relations and does a final review on all tax returns. He focuses on assisting companies in the beverage industry with evaluating their tax liabilities and helping them create more efficient tax plans.

“I help them with taxes, planning for taxes and coming up with strategies and goals for growth and success, making sure they do it in a way that allows them to be successful,” Sanger said.

In his role with the CSU Accounting Advisory Board, where he’s served for three years, Sanger offers advice on the programs that are needed or can be improved to ensure students graduating with accounting degrees are more prepared to start their careers.

Sanger is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Construction Accounting Network and the BDO Alliance SALT Advisory Committee.