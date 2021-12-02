Sunny Jim’s remains open, gears up for Christmas orders

LOVELAND — Making Christmas candy was top of mind this week for Ida Suppes and her daughter Ida Presley, longtime owners of Sunny Jim’s Candy Ranch west of Loveland, as they operated the business and contemplated a future path.

Suppes decided this year to sell the business that she has operated for 33 years and retire, but the work continues until the sale happens.

“I’ll continue to operate it until it sells,” she said. “We’re selling, not shutting down.” She wanted to make sure customers had not gotten the wrong impression when she made the decision to retire at some future date.

Sunny Jim’s, an institution in the Loveland retail community, is the brightly painted business along U.S. Highway 34 west of Loveland and east of the Big Thompson Canyon. Suppes and her family have operated it for 33 years, but the business has been around for 57. The company produces 75 different varieties of candy, including a customer favorite this time of year: Old English Toffee.

Suppes would prefer to sell the business and related real estate to someone who will continue to operate it; she has offered to train a new owner on the nuances of producing candy that has delighted both tourists and residents all those years.