3 Denver neighborhoods especially hot for new apartment construction

DENVER — Lower Downtown, River North Art District and Five Points have been the hottest neighborhoods in the Mile High City for apartment construction over the past five years.Those neighborhoods are responsible for 2,000 new units over that stretch, good for a quarter of the city’s new supply, according to the Denver Post.

