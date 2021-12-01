State agency certifies four new creative districts across Colorado

DENVER — Colorado Creative Industries, a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, has certified four new creative district in municipalities across the state.

The new districts are in Aurora, Gunnison, La Junta and La Veta, according to an OEDIT news release.

“The economic impact of the creative class and creative districts is profound, representing 4.4% of the state’s GDP,” Colorado’s director of Creative Industries Margaret Hunt said in a prepared statement. “Investing in and supporting the arts provides the foundation for places where people want to live, work and visit. We are excited to add four more to our ranks for a total of 30 certified districts in our state.”

Locally, such districts exist in Greeley, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland.

