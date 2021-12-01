FEMA has awarded $2.6 million to Colorado for 2020 Cameron Peak Wildfire

DENVER — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded Colorado with $2.6 million to cover assistance costs for 143 state and local cooperating agencies and the Colorado National Guard while fighting the Cameron Peak wildfire in Larimer County, according to the agency.

“FEMA’s Public Assistance program reimbursements are made on a cost-sharing basis to states, counties, municipalities, tribes and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and restoration of infrastructure,” according to FEMA. “The estimated total cost of the project is $3.5 million. FEMA will provide 75 percent of the cost with the State of Colorado responsible for the remaining share.”

