New leader at Colorado Springs Chamber starts work

COLORADO SPRINGS — Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer began her role Monday as the new CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber, taking over for the retiring Dirk Draper.

Most recently Kleymeyer was a management consultant and her career includes roles in economic development, corporate communications and government affairs in Tennessee and Ohio, according to a Colorado Springs Gazette report.

