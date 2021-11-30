Lightning eMotors hires chief people officer

LOVELAND — Electric vehicle provider Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has hired Marci Fouts as the company’s chief people officer.

She was most recently a vice president at Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

“I’m thrilled and honored to join the Lightning eMotors team as Chief People Officer as it continues to innovate in the fast and rapidly changing commercial vehicle industry,” Fouts said in a prepared statement. “Tim Reeser and his team have built an incredible organization and I look forward to bringing my passion for creating high-value people programs and driving operational excellence to Lightning. It’s rewarding to work for a company that is focused on sustainability and I am excited to work with my colleagues across the organization to create great employee experiences and build on the outstanding work that has already been done to develop a culture where employees and the company succeed.”

