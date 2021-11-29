Humanoid robot unveiled at Tru Community Care in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Tru Community Care, a hospice center in Lafayette, hosted the unveiling last week of BEOMNI, a humanoid robot controlled remotely using virtual reality that can perform some medical tasks.

The robot, which could make it more affordable for patients to receive nursing care, was designed by Beyond Imagination, an AI company based out of Colorado Springs, according to a Denver Post report.

