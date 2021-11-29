FoCo couple opens Retreat Bakery Bar

FORT COLLINS — Pastry chef Sami Gustafson and partner Geoff Saftich have opened the Retreat Bakery Bar at 2601 S. Lemay Ave. in Fort Collins.

The bakery’s offerings include “cinnamon rolls, brioche, doughnuts and toaster pastries for breakfast to cookies, tarts, entremets and rows of colorful macarons,” according to a Coloradoan report.

