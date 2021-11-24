The Weld Trust Awards more than $2.8M in grants

GREELEY — The Weld Trust awarded more than $2.8 million in health and education grants to nonprofit organizations and schools in Weld County in the fourth quarter, focusing on housing stability and access to resources.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

The Housing Stability grants were awarded to 12 organizations that work with the most-vulnerable homeless populations. The grants support programs to provide transitional housing assistance, wrap-around care with case managers, and direct financial assistance. The case managers provide supportive services to foster stable housing.

The housing population served by the grants includes disabled persons, victims of domestic violence and sex trafficking, as well as evicted families.

The grants for Access to Resources were awarded to 19 Weld County nonprofits and schools and support a wide variety of programs to help K-12 students thrive in school and stay engaged. The programs range from creating new STEM curriculums, mentoring and tutoring, and vocational opportunities, to support for distribution of meals to Weld County students and

families.

The Weld Trust’s mission is to promote excellence in health and education in Weld County, with grants awarded pursuant to seven funding initiatives. Housing Stability and Access to Resources were the first two initiatives to be funded.

The organization is receiving select organizations’ requests for proposals in the areas of Food Security and Early Literacy. The other three funding initiatives (Behavioral Health, Workforce Development and Healthy Habits) will be awarded in 2022.

The Weld Trust grant recipients for Housing Stability and Access to Resources are:

A Woman’s Place.

Almost Home Inc.

Brigit’s Bounty Community Resources.

Catholic Charities of Weld County.

Connections for Independent Living.

Dayspring Christian Academy.

Greeley Dream Team Inc.

Greeley Family House.

Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley.

High Plains Library District Foundation.

Hispanic Women of Weld County.

Hope at Miracle House.

Hope House Northern Colorado.

I Have a Dream Foundation.

Jobs of Hope.

Longs Peak Council.

North Colorado Health Alliance.

Northern Colorado Youth for Christ.

Partners Inc.

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center.

St. Vrain Valley School District RE-1J.

The Avery Center.

The Success Foundation.

Turning Point Center for Youth.

United Way of Weld County.

University of Northern Colorado Foundation.

Volunteers of America Inc.

Weld County School District RE-1.

Weld County School District RE-8.

Weld Food Bank.

To learn more about The Weld Trust and their grant process, visit weldtrust.org.