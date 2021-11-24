Sage Law Group names new partners

BOULDER — Sage Law Group LLC has named two new partners for 2022.

Allie Clark and Channah Rose will join Rex O’Neal, Katy Reamon, Carrie Schiff and Rose Standifer as partners. Sage operates offices in Boulder and Denver, as well as Portland, Oregon.

Clark is a member of the firm’s corporate department, focusing on fast-growth companies in a range of technology markets, specializing in aerospace, defense and life-sciences companies.

Rose heads the firm’s Portland office and is a member of the firm’s corporate department, focusing on clients that include private-equity and venture-capital funds, venture studios, solar-industry startups, and other early-stage technology and consumer products companies.