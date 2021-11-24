The Eye: Is Dropbox coming to Boulder? The opposite may be true

Welcome to The Eye, a BizWest column featuring the latest scuttlebutt around the region. This feature will be published whenever The Eye spies things of interest to our readers. Have an idea for The Eye? Email news@bizwest.com.

BOULDER — A growing number of Big Tech companies have set up shop in Boulder, from Google to Apple to Microsoft to Amazon.

So The Eye wasn’t too surprised when it spotted more than 100 job postings from Dropbox Inc. showing a Boulder location.

The postings on LinkedIn — 117 as of Nov. 24 — include listings for product managers, solution architects, senior data scientists, product designers and many other disciplines.

So is Dropbox opening a local office ala Apple, etc.?

Not so fast.

Dropbox says it isn’t coming to Boulder. Rather, Boulder might be going to Dropbox.

Dropbox shifted to a remote-work strategy late last year, and the move has freed the company to hire workers pretty much anywhere, including Boulder (and Denver, which shows pretty much the same job openings.)

“We moved to a Virtual First work strategy in October 2020, which means that remote work is the primary mode of working for our employees,” Dropbox spokesperson Alissa Stewart said in an email. “The blog post I’ve linked gives a good overview of the strategy, but one of the main reasons for making this move is that it opens us up to a broader talent pool, since we can now recruit from areas outside of where we’ve had offices (including CO). We’re not targeting specific cities or physical offices, rather, our goal is to have a more distributed workforce over time.”

So no Dropbox office locally, but the company still is competing for some of the region’s tech talent.

J.M. Smucker spreads out Uncrustables manufacturing footprint

LONGMONT — Demand for Uncrustables appears to be … well, spreading.

The line of premade sandwiches, including the peanut-butter-and-jelly variety, has become so popular that the J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) is adding yet another manufacturing plant and distribution center, on top of the company’s Longmont and Scottsville, Kentucky, facilities.

The Eye spied an announcement from Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker’s announcing that it will spend $1.1 billion on a new facility in McCalla, Alabama. Construction on the plant will begin in January 2022, with production beginning in 2025.

In Longmont, Smucker’s is wrapping up a 240,000-square-foot expansion, taking the total facility near Colorado Highway 119 in Weld County to 640,000 square feet. The Longmont operation will employ about 500 people when the expansion is fully staffed.

Carbon Valley Chamber seeks executive director

CARBON VALLEY — The Eye spies some changes at the Carbon Valley Chamber of Commerce, which serves the fast-growing Weld County communities of Dacono, Firestone and Frederick.

The chamber is seeking a new executive director to replace Julia Davis, who moved away and left the position during the summer.

The position pays $35,000 for 25 to 30 hours per week, with a 5% bonus on membership renewals, 10% on new memberships and 15% on net profits from special events, according to a job posting.

Christina Davis, president of the chamber’s board of directors, said the organization has set an application deadline of Dec. 3, after which the board will begin interviews and “hopefully have somebody by the first of the year.

“We’d love to get that position filled,” she added.

A new Latino Chamber for Northern Colorado?

The Eye spotted an upcoming event that could spawn creation of a new Northern Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce.

A planning meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 7, in the LCRM Hearing Room at 200 W. Oak St. in Fort Collins.

“Inviting all Latinx businesses to join us as we explore the development of a Northern Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce,” an event posting reads.

The meeting will be conducted in Spanish, with English interpretation available via Zoom.