Greeley names sole finalist in city manager search

GREELEY — Raymond Lee III is likely to be Greeley’s next city manager as he was unanimously selected as the sole finalist in the city’s candidate search.

Lee made it to the final round of the hiring process, bypassing two other finalists: Alexa Barton and Scot Rigby.

“City council thanks the community for attending the meet and greet last week and providing feedback to council,” Greeley Mayor John Gates said in a prepared statement. “That input, along with the interviews and community feedback, helped councilmembers make an informed selection.”

Lee would succeed longtime city manager Roy Otto.

Otto left the position in July after 22 years with Greeley, including 16 as city manager. He joined the Weld Trust and NCMC Foundation in October as director of development.

Lee has been Greeley’s acting city manager since September.

“Council is in agreement, Lee has the experience, dedication, understanding, and foresight to best serve our community and our organization,” Gates said in a statement. “We are eager to bring Mr. Lee on in a permanent role so he can further execute his vision and strategic direction of Greeley.”

In a guest column in the Greeley Tribune in October, Lee cited “great strengths in Greeley — resilience, thoughtful planning and infrastructure investment.”

Lee, who served as deputy city manager prior to Otto’s departure, was director of public works in Amarillo, Texas, for four years. Before that, he held several positions, including an assistant directorship, with the city of Dallas, for six years, his LinkedIn profile said.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and a master’s degree from the University of Kansas. Certificates listed on LinkedIn include ones in leadership, labor relations, financial management, and in diversity and inclusion, earned from Yale, Cornell and Brown Universities.

The Greeley City Council now must negotiate a contract with Lee.

