Daniels Fund to celebrate $1B in giving

DENVER — The Daniels Fund, a charitable foundation focused on Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, will celebrate reaching the $1 billion mark in its charitable donations, with a Dec. 1 event at the University of Denver.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

The event will include a reception and presentation of a grant that reaches the $1 billion level for the foundation’s history of giving.

The event will take place in The Cable Center at 2000 S. Buchtel Blvd. on the DU campus.

Colorado Springs mayor and Daniels Fund board member John Suthers will speak, along with Daniels Fund president and CEO Hanna Skandera.

Since its founding by cable-television pioneer Bill Daniels in 2000, the Daniels Fund has awarded more than 13,000 grants and almost 4,600 scholarships to reach the $1 billion mark.Register for the event by contacting Bruce Wilmsen at bwilmse@danielsfund.org.