Boulder Burgundy Festival raises additional $6K for local charities

BOULDER — The Boulder Burgundy Festival, a nonprofit festival designed to make Burgundy wines accessible to a wider group of wine lovers, has raised an additional $6,000 for distribution to several local nonprofits.

The funds were raised at a last-minute fundraising challenge during the first night of the festival at 316 Steakhouse, “A Tour of Rare Premier Cru Wines and Dinner with special guest, Master Sommelier Jay Fletcher,” according to a press release.

As Boulder Burgundy Festival founder and Boulder Wine Merchant owner Brett Zimmerman addressed the approximately 50 guests, Boulder business leader Michael Burgermeister offered to match the $50-per-person fundraising goal. Burgermeister later matched the $3,000 raised, taking the total from the last-minute challenge to $6,000.

Funds will be distributed evenly among nonprofit organizations There With Care, Impact on Education, Sophie’s Neighborhood and Somm Foundation.

“This sort of generosity is exactly the spirit that we are looking to inspire through our festival and the events we host,” Zimmerman said in a prepared statement. “The comfort of the ambiance and dinner at Steakhouse 316 was the perfect setting to spark this creative community fundraising effort.

“We are honored to be able to make this additional contribution to our charity partners,” he added. “It makes a big difference for these organizations”

“We are just trying to help out the community and encourage other people to give,” Burgermeister said. “During these challenging days, we wanted to highlight a positive story.”

The Boulder Burgundy Festival was founded in 2011 and raises $50,000 per year for charities.