Entrepreneur building EV charging stations in rural Colorado

Walsenburg entrepreneur Curtis Claar has taken it upon himself to build EV fast-charging stations in rural areas of southern Colorado, the Colorado Sun reports.

Claar’s company, EV trail, has the goal of placing fast chargers along the Interstate 25 corridor throughout the country.