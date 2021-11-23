Boulder planning director takes private sector job

BOULDER — A little more than a year after he was hired, Boulder Planning and Development Services Department director Jacob Lindsey is leaving his position for a job in the private sector.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

His last day with the city will be Dec. 3, according to a Boulder news release.

“Lindsey has been offered an opportunity to lead a major initiative with a private-sector employer, in a position created for him by a national organization,” the release said.

The city did not elaborate on the new job beyond saying that the “future employer is expected to release more information soon.”

Lindsey and Boulder city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde are working to establish interim leadership at the department while she conducts a search and makes a more permanent hiring decision, the city said.

“I am leaving with such regret,” Lindsey said in a prepared statement. “It is clear to me that Boulder, as a local government, has what it takes to make a significant difference in sustainable and progressive planning: a talented staff team dedicated to continuous improvement, a respectful and knowledgeable council willing to forge compromise, and an informed, impassioned community that advocates for its convictions.”

Lindsey began his role in Boulder in September 2020 after previously serving as director of planning, preservation and sustainability in Charleston, South Carolina.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC