Boulder planning director takes private sector job

BOULDER — A little more than a year after he was hired, Boulder Planning and Development Services Department director Jacob Lindsey is leaving his position for a job in the private sector.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!
Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
His last day with the city will be Dec. 3, according to a Boulder news release.
“Lindsey has been offered an opportunity to lead a major initiative with a private-sector employer, in a position created for him by a national organization,” the release said.
The city did not elaborate on the new job beyond saying that the “future employer is expected to release more information soon.”
Lindsey and Boulder city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde are working to establish interim leadership at the department while she conducts a search and makes a more permanent hiring decision, the city said.
“I am leaving with such regret,” Lindsey said in a prepared statement. “It is clear to me that Boulder, as a local government, has what it takes to make a significant difference in sustainable and progressive planning: a talented staff team dedicated to continuous improvement, a respectful and knowledgeable council willing to forge compromise, and an informed, impassioned community that advocates for its convictions.”
Lindsey began his role in Boulder in September 2020 after previously serving as director of planning, preservation and sustainability in Charleston, South Carolina.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — A little more than a year after he was hired, Boulder Planning and Development Services Department director Jacob Lindsey is leaving his position for a job in the private sector.
His last day with the city will be Dec. 3, according to a Boulder news release.
“Lindsey has been offered an opportunity to lead a major initiative with a private-sector employer, in a position created for him by a national organization,” the release said.
The city did not elaborate on the new job beyond saying that the “future employer is expected to release more information soon.”
Lindsey and Boulder city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde are working to establish interim leadership at the department while she conducts a search and makes a more permanent hiring decision, the city said.
“I am leaving with such regret,” Lindsey said in a prepared statement. “It is clear to me that Boulder, as a local government, has what it takes to make a significant difference in sustainable and progressive planning: a talented staff team dedicated to continuous improvement, a respectful and knowledgeable council willing to forge compromise, and an informed, impassioned community that advocates for its convictions.”
Lindsey began his role in Boulder in September 2020 after previously serving as director of planning, preservation and sustainability in Charleston, South Carolina.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!