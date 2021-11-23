Aurora HelloFresh workers reject unionization

Workers at the Aurora facility of the meal kit delivery company HelloFresh have rejected unionization by a margin of nearly two to one, Colorado Public Radio reports.

The union would have been the first in the meal kit delivery industry.