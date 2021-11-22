Surna changes corporate name to CEA Industries Inc.

BOULDER — Surna Cultivation Technologies (OTCMKTS: SRNA) has changed its corporate name to CEA Industries Inc. from Surna Inc., according to documents filed last week with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company did not change its trade name or branding.
Surna is a controlled environment agriculture engineering firm that specializes in the cannabis industry.
