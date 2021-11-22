Surna changes corporate name to CEA Industries Inc.

BOULDER — Surna Cultivation Technologies (OTCMKTS: SRNA) has changed its corporate name to CEA Industries Inc. from Surna Inc., according to documents filed last week with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

The company did not change its trade name or branding.

Surna is a controlled environment agriculture engineering firm that specializes in the cannabis industry.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC