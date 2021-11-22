Colorado raises hourly minimum wage for state employees to $15

Colorado has raised the hourly minimum wage for state workers to $15, Colorado Public Radio reports.

The change, which will go into effect in July 22, is designed to help attract employees to vacant positions.