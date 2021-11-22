Academy Mortgage expands to Greeley, Longmont

GREELEY and LONGMONT — Academy Mortgage, a national mortgage lender based in Draper, Utah, has expanded into Greeley and Longmont.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!
Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The Greeley office opened Sept. 1 at 8207 W. 20th St., Suite B, while the Longmont office opened earlier this year at 600 Fifth Ave., Suite B, according to a spokesperson for the company.
Academy operates 25 offices in Colorado, including in Berthoud, Boulder and Fort Collins.
“By having Academy Mortgage in Greeley, we’re able to provide our clients with convenience, extended lending options, and sound mortgage and lending advice,” Christina Delatorre, mortgage specialist at Academy Mortgage, said in a prepared statement. “Being born and raised here, we understand that having a national lender at the local level will offer our customers a personalized mortgage experience matched with a friendly and familiar face, community-driven mission and a lender that truly cares.”
The new offices seek to capitalize on population growth in the region, along with a trend of people moving out of larger cities in favor of smaller cities, the company said.
© BizWest Media LLC
GREELEY and LONGMONT — Academy Mortgage, a national mortgage lender based in Draper, Utah, has expanded into Greeley and Longmont.
The Greeley office opened Sept. 1 at 8207 W. 20th St., Suite B, while the Longmont office opened earlier this year at 600 Fifth Ave., Suite B, according to a spokesperson for the company.
Academy operates 25 offices in Colorado, including in Berthoud, Boulder and Fort Collins.
“By having Academy Mortgage in Greeley, we’re able to provide our clients with convenience, extended lending options, and sound mortgage and lending advice,” Christina Delatorre, mortgage specialist at Academy Mortgage, said in a prepared statement. “Being born and raised here, we understand that having a national lender at the local level will offer our customers a personalized mortgage experience matched with a friendly and familiar face, community-driven mission and a lender that truly cares.”
The new offices seek to capitalize on population growth in the region, along with a trend of people moving out of larger cities in favor of smaller cities, the company said.
© BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!