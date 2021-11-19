Loveland utility names new director as predecessor retires

LOVELAND — The city of Loveland has hired utility professional Kevin Gertig as Loveland Water and Power’s new director. Gertig brings more than 40 years of utility experience to this role, having previously held 10 different positions covering a broad cross-section of the utility industry. Gertig assumed the duties of director on Nov. 13.

Gertig replaces Joe Bernosky, who retired.

“Kevin brings extensive leadership skills, applied technical experience, and a strong environmental and regulatory background to the director role, which are necessary to solve the complex issues that surround our utilities,” Loveland City Manager Steve Adams said in a press statement. “We are honored to have him serve the city in this role and continue LWP’s strong leadership to fulfill a critical function for the community.

Most recently, Gertig worked as the senior project manager leading the city’s new customer information system implementation. His background in utilities includes experience in utility management, applied research, design build, operations and maintenance, utility finance, drinking water quality, and process control analytical capabilities, the press statement said.

“I am delighted to grow my involvement with the city of Loveland and such a dedicated and professional group of utility employees,” Gertig said. “Together, I look forward to achieving our vision of providing reliable, resilient, and responsive utility services for the community now and into the future.”

Gertig will oversee short and long-range planning, coordination with the city manager’s office and city council, and the work of more than 170 employees.

Bernosky led LWP for four years as the department completed large-scale projects, including the water reclamation facility expansion, participation in the financing and initiation of construction of Chimney Hollow Reservoir, Circuit 911 power upgrades to the Big Thompson Canyon, and the creation of Loveland’s newest utility, Loveland Pulse.

