Hotel occupancy, room rates continued downward trend in October

Hotels in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado saw room and occupancy rates decline in October for the third straight month after trending upward for the first half of 2021, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report released Thursday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.
In Boulder, hotels were 63.5% full and the average stay cost $205.39 per night.
Along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, rooms were 57.3% occupied and rooms cost an average of $128.37 per night.
In Northern Colorado, Greeley led the way with a 74.3% occupancy rate. Rooms there cost an average of $96.23 a night.
Loveland hotels were 63.5% occupied, and the average room there cost $125.79 per night.
Fort Collins saw a 63.2% occupancy rate and a $143.98 average room price.
In Longmont, hotels were 58.2% occupied and rooms cost an average of $119.90.
And in Estes Park, hotels had a 61.6% occupancy rate and $192.83 average cost per room per night.
The total occupancy rate across the state for October was 63.1%.
