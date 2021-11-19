Funding Friday: VC firm launches 2 new funds

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Boulder venture capital firm Springtime Ventures launched two different funds, Springtime Ventures II LP and Springtime Ventures II Friends Fund LP. The former is a $25 million equity fund that has raised $18.6 million thus far. The latter is a $5 million equity fund that has raised $1.5 million.

