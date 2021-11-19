Credit union gets social responsibility nod

BROOMFIELD — A program from Premier Members Credit Union won first place from a trade group’s community service awards.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!
Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The nod from Mountain West Credit Union Association was the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award in the “Over $1B” category, a press release said. Maxwell was “an early credit union pioneer” active in Estes Park who help found Credit Union National Association.
The award recognizes social responsibility including “educational activities, community involvement projects, and activities that help other people or strengthens the structure of a community.”
Premier gives more than $300,000 in community support, the release said. It has $1.5 billion in assets and 77,000 members.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — A program from Premier Members Credit Union won first place from a trade group’s community service awards.
The nod from Mountain West Credit Union Association was the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award in the “Over $1B” category, a press release said. Maxwell was “an early credit union pioneer” active in Estes Park who help found Credit Union National Association.
The award recognizes social responsibility including “educational activities, community involvement projects, and activities that help other people or strengthens the structure of a community.”
Premier gives more than $300,000 in community support, the release said. It has $1.5 billion in assets and 77,000 members.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!