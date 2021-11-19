Credit union gets social responsibility nod

BROOMFIELD — A program from Premier Members Credit Union won first place from a trade group’s community service awards.

The nod from Mountain West Credit Union Association was the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award in the “Over $1B” category, a press release said. Maxwell was “an early credit union pioneer” active in Estes Park who help found Credit Union National Association.

The award recognizes social responsibility including “educational activities, community involvement projects, and activities that help other people or strengthens the structure of a community.”

Premier gives more than $300,000 in community support, the release said. It has $1.5 billion in assets and 77,000 members.

