JBS USA issues $1B sustainability bond

GREELEY — JBS USA Lux SA issued a 10.5-year, $1 billion bond linked to social and environmental aims. The offering is expected to close Dec. 1

A press release said the bond “was oversubscribed and resulted in the lowest borrowing cost in the company’s history,” which it didn’t disclose.

Sustainable bonds involve unsecured borrowing for projects related to “green” initiatives, climate change or social enterprise-type initiatives. The bond includes reporting on the projects the funds finance.

This bond “is aligned with JBS USA’s ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations by 30% by 2030,” the release said.

Some details on the company’s framework for these goals is here.

JBS USA meat products sell in 100 countries on six continents.

