CU Boulder innovation: $2B in 2020; honoree in 2021

BOULDER — University of Colorado Boulder won a 2021 Innovation & Economic Prosperity award.

Its website said the nod comes from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities for work “spurring innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-based economic development.” An award recognizes CU Boulder’s “collective quality, efforts and impact” of faculty, students and staff as well as federal labs, locals who work with the university and investors.

University initiatives include courses, workshops, mentorships, a summer startup accelerator, job fairs, space to work on new projects and an innovation competition, the New Venture Challenge. More than 700 teams have participated in NVC since 2009.

Another element of the work, a research commercialization effort called Venture Partners at CU Boulder, launched 20 deep teach startups last year, completed 60 license and option agreements and raised some $2 billion in capital, the notice said.

