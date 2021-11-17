Seattle Fish Co. sells to unit of Nevada food distributor

DENVER — Armand Agra Inc. bought Seattle Fish Co. on undisclosed terms.

A press release said the Reno, Nevada-based food and beverage bought the 103-year-old provider of fresh fish from the Iacino family, which has owned it since its founding. The current generation of the family is focusing on other pursuits, including politics, a press release said.

Seattle Fish Co. sells sustainable seafood and gourmet products to 1,400 restaurants and retailers in the Rocky Mountains region, the release said.

The release said current management — president and CEO Derek Figueroa, COO Hamish Walker and CFO Pete McClure — will stay on and all employees will be retained.

The focus of the company will remain on delivering fresh fish and it is likely “to offer more products [including] high-quality sustainable meats in the future.”

Armand Agra also owns Durham Ranch, a sustainable meat provider, which includes a 55,000-acre ranch, a trade journal said.

Tricor Pacific Capital, a Vancouver, British Columbia, family office owns Armand Agra Inc., according to Tricor’s website and a trade journal report in October. It bought it as an add-on acquisition to portfolio company Purewater Foods from the Flocchini Family, the journal said.

Tricor’s website said it buys food distributors under Founders Group of Food Cos. Investors in Founders include the Senft and Harris families, the press release said. It said Tricor is the Senft family office while Saville House Holdings is the Harris family office.

Founders Group holdings include freshwater fish firms Purewater, Presteve Foods, La Nassa and now Seattle Fish. Other food distributor firms under Founders are Flocchini Family Provisions, Sierra Meat and Seafood, MacDonald Meat Co., prepared foods provider Freshstone Brands, and Ganache Brands, which sells chocolates.

Tricor’s website said it buys companies with $3 million to $25 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “with no minimum threshold for add-on opportunities.”

Many of its businesses are based in Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

