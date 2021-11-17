Seattle Fish Co. sells to unit of Nevada food distributor

DENVER — Armand Agra Inc. bought Seattle Fish Co. on undisclosed terms.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
A press release said the Reno, Nevada-based food and beverage bought the 103-year-old provider of fresh fish from the Iacino family, which has owned it since its founding. The current generation of the family is focusing on other pursuits, including politics, a press release said.
Seattle Fish Co. sells sustainable seafood and gourmet products to 1,400 restaurants and retailers in the Rocky Mountains region, the release said.
The release said current management — president and CEO Derek Figueroa, COO Hamish Walker and CFO Pete McClure — will stay on and all employees will be retained.
The focus of the company will remain on delivering fresh fish and it is likely “to offer more products [including] high-quality sustainable meats in the future.”
Armand Agra also owns Durham Ranch, a sustainable meat provider, which includes a 55,000-acre ranch, a trade journal said.
Tricor Pacific Capital, a Vancouver, British Columbia, family office owns Armand Agra Inc., according to Tricor’s website and a trade journal report in October. It bought it as an add-on acquisition to portfolio company Purewater Foods from the Flocchini Family, the journal said.
Tricor’s website said it buys food distributors under Founders Group of Food Cos. Investors in Founders include the Senft and Harris families, the press release said. It said Tricor is the Senft family office while Saville House Holdings is the Harris family office.
Founders Group holdings include freshwater fish firms Purewater, Presteve Foods, La Nassa and now Seattle Fish. Other food distributor firms under Founders are Flocchini Family Provisions, Sierra Meat and Seafood, MacDonald Meat Co., prepared foods provider Freshstone Brands, and Ganache Brands, which sells chocolates.
Tricor’s website said it buys companies with $3 million to $25 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “with no minimum threshold for add-on opportunities.”
Many of its businesses are based in Canada and the Pacific Northwest.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — Armand Agra Inc. bought Seattle Fish Co. on undisclosed terms.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference
November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
A press release said the Reno, Nevada-based food and beverage bought the 103-year-old provider of fresh fish from the Iacino family, which has owned it since its founding. The current generation of the family is focusing on other pursuits, including politics, a press release said.
Seattle Fish Co. sells sustainable seafood and gourmet products to 1,400 restaurants and retailers in the Rocky Mountains region, the release said.
The release said current management — president and CEO Derek Figueroa, COO Hamish Walker and CFO Pete McClure — will stay on and all employees will be retained.
The focus of the company will remain on delivering fresh fish and it is likely “to offer more products [including] high-quality sustainable meats in the future.”
Armand Agra also owns Durham Ranch, a sustainable meat provider, which includes a 55,000-acre ranch, a trade journal said.
Tricor Pacific Capital, a Vancouver, British Columbia, family office owns Armand Agra Inc., according to Tricor’s website and a trade journal report in October. It bought it as an add-on acquisition to portfolio company Purewater Foods from the Flocchini Family, the journal said.
Tricor’s website said it buys food distributors under Founders Group of Food Cos. Investors in Founders include the Senft and Harris families, the press release said. It said Tricor is the Senft family office while Saville House Holdings is the Harris family office.
Founders Group holdings include freshwater fish firms Purewater, Presteve Foods, La Nassa and now Seattle Fish. Other food distributor firms under…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!