Pension fund buying fixed-income ETFs

DENVER — Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association has begun buying fixed income ETFs or exchange-traded funds, a pension fund trade journal reports.

The $63 billion pension fund began investing after “market dislocation” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retirement fund’s chief investment officer said its ETF exposure is $110 million but will give it “access to short-term opportunities” in the market.

