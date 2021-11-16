International standards organization buys Wohlers Associates

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins consulting firm Wohlers Associates Inc. has sold to global standards organization ASTM International.
ASTM, formerly known as the American Society for Testing and Materials, is a nonprofit organization based in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Wohlers Associates, led by Terry Wohlers, works in the additive-manufacturing and 3D printing industry. The transaction was made public during the recent Standards Forum at Formnext 2021, a trade show for additive manufacturing and next-generation intelligent manufacturing solutions.
According to a press statement, ASTM has acquired the Wohlers Report, the publication for the AM industry, along with intelligence briefs, specialized reports, training in design for AM, and consulting services. The report complements standards publications that ASTM already produces covering multiple industries.
“We are thrilled to welcome Wohlers Associates to the ASTM family,” Katharine Morgan, ASTM International president, said in the statement. “Wohlers has been a trusted source of intelligence and analysis for the AM community for more than 30 years, and I am excited to see what our two trusted and credible brands can accomplish together for this industry.”
Morgan will combine the Wohlers Report and other services from Wohlers Associates with the work of ASTM’s members and the AM Center of Excellence. The Center for Excellence was formed in 2018 as a collaboration among industry, government and academia to advance standards in the AM industry.
The Fort Collins company will continue to do business as Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International. Terry Wohlers, the organization’s principal consultant and president, will serve as head of additive manufacturing market intelligence for ASTM. Also, Noah Mostow of Wohlers Associates will become ASTM’s new manager of AM market intelligence and analytics. Both will serve under ASTM’s AM Center of Excellence.
“I could not be more excited about joining the world-class team at ASTM International,” Wohlers said. “Through ASTM, we can now accept more projects than in the past and our advisory services team is now larger than ever. We are glad ASTM has made a commitment to publishing the report for years to come.”
The press statement said that the acquisition supports ASTM’s growth vision and investment to expand its footprint in the AM industry. Future editions of the Wohlers Report are expected to be integrated into ASTM’s flagship product Compass, an online subscription platform.
