Elder Construction to collect turkeys for food bank

WINDSOR — Elder Construction Inc. will collect turkeys on Wednesday to help the Food Bank of Larimer County with food supplies for holiday tables.

The construction company, located at 7380 Greendale Road in Windsor, will establish a drive-through area across from the company offices for people to drop off frozen turkeys. Donations can be made from 7:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. All turkeys will be donated to the food bank for holiday distribution.

Turkeys must be frozen, the company said on a flyer announcing the program.

People can also donate cash directly to the food bank.

