S&W gets new finance chief

BizWest Staff
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
LONGMONT — S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) has named Elizabeth “Betsy” Horton its CFO to replace Matthew Szot.
Szot resigned, a press release said. Horton’s appointment is effective Monday, Nov. 15; Horton will also be executive vice president.
Horton was most recently CFO for three years at Miller Milling Co., a flour miller in Minneapolis. It has five U.S. facilities and $500 million in annual revenue. Prior to Miller, Horton worked for 20 years with Cargill Inc., also in Minnesota, including in foreign markets.
Cargill is privately held and family-owned with about $120 billion in revenue. Its products include grain, vegetable oil, feed, livestock, ingredients and pet foods.
Szot was with S&W since March 2010. He’s been a board and audit committee member at several public companies, an accountant with KPMG, and worked in financial consulting and as CFO for a surf apparel and products company.
S&W develops proprietary seeds for forage and specialty crops including alfalfa, sorghum, pasture, wheat and sunflower seeds. It recently signed a deal to develop Stevia seeds.
It reported quarterly results last week. It’s been increasing revenue and whittling away at losses in its last couple quarters. S&W has about $80 million in annual revenue.
In addition to its Longmont base, S&W has two facilities in Texas, two in Idaho and one in Australia.
It traded recently at a $135 million market cap.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BizWest Staff
Sponsored Content
Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference
November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
LONGMONT — S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) has named Elizabeth “Betsy” Horton its CFO to replace Matthew Szot.
Szot resigned, a press release said. Horton’s appointment is effective Monday, Nov. 15; Horton will also be executive vice president.
Horton was most recently CFO for three years at Miller Milling Co., a flour miller in Minneapolis. It has five U.S. facilities and $500 million in annual revenue. Prior to Miller, Horton worked for 20 years with Cargill Inc., also in Minnesota, including in foreign markets.
Cargill is privately held and family-owned with about $120 billion in revenue. Its products include grain, vegetable oil, feed, livestock, ingredients and pet foods.
Szot was with S&W since March 2010. He’s been a board and audit committee member at several public companies, an accountant with KPMG, and worked in financial consulting and as CFO for a surf apparel and products company.
S&W develops proprietary seeds for forage and specialty crops including alfalfa, sorghum, pasture, wheat and sunflower seeds. It recently signed a deal to develop Stevia seeds.
It reported quarterly results last week. It’s been increasing revenue and whittling away at losses in its last couple quarters. S&W has about $80 million in annual revenue.
In addition to…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!