Paris private equity firm pays $300M for business training firm

BOULDER — Eurazeo has bought majority control of Scaled Agile Inc. for $300 million.
A press release said prior investors Leeds Equity Partners LLC and company managers retained a stake.
Leeds bought the company in 2019, a press release then said. Rubicon Technology Partners LLC in Boulder had invested prior to Leeds taking a stake.
Scaled Agile is 10 years old, according to the Colorado Secretary of State. A predecessor company dates to 2001, according to Dean Leffingwell, who co-founded Scaled Agile with Andrew Jemilo.
The press release said it provides a “framework, platform, professional training content and certifications for implementing business agility practices.”
Some 1 million people in 20,000 companies use its “comprehensive system of courseware, certification, online training, collaboration, toolkits and implementation content,” according to the release.
Scaled Agile “has built a market-leading offering,” said Vivianne Akriche, a Eurazeo managing director. “Business agility is a critical element to enabling digital transformation.”
Scaled Agile in 2019 bought a California-based market researcher. Its early equity funding included a round in 2014. Leffingwell explained its focus to BizWest about a year after its formal founding.
Eurazeo is based in Paris and has about $31 billion in assets under management in 450 companies. Its U.S. offices are in New York City, where Leeds is also based.
The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021.
