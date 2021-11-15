Outdoor activity took 20% hit in 2020

BizWest Staff

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

COLORADO — Outdoor recreation employment statewide and the industry’s contribution fell 20% last year to 120,000 workers and $9.6 billion. Support industries including hospitality and restaurants fell too.

The Denver Post said increases in bicycling, water sports, hiking and camping, off-roading and spending on recreational vehicles totaling about $80 million couldn’t offset a $447 million plunge in skiing and snowboarding. Resort closures last year halted all spending on the sports.

Outdoor recreation has been lauded as an activity Coloradans and Americans overall could still take part in despite COVID-19 restrictions. National spending and employment in the industry also fell 17%.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC