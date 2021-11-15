Biodesix reports 133% growth in biopharma revenue for Q3

BizWest Staff

Sponsored Content Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending. Read More

BOULDER — Diagnostics company Biodesix (Nasdaq: BDSX) reported a 133% increase year-over-year in revenue from biopharma services, to $1.4 million from $641,000, and 51% growth in core lung diagnostics revenue, to $4.5 million from $3 million, for the third quarter of 2021.

Overall revenue for the quarter was down 29% year-over-year, to $6.5 million from $9.1 million, but the company attributed that to an expected decline in COVID-19 testing revenue. That was down 91% to $506,000 from $5.5 million.

Biodesix posted a net loss of $11.5 million for the quarter, 30% greater than the $8.8 million it lost in the third quarter of 2020. However, net loss per share declined dramatically, to 41 cents from $31.93.

The company ended the quarter with $47.9 million in cash and equivalents on hand. Biodesix stock closed Monday at $7.69 per share, down 1.54% for the day.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC