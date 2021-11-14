Friends, family celebrate life, legacy of Carl Maxey

FORT COLLINS — Carl Maxey was remembered at a memorial service Saturday for two catchphrases, responding, “What can I do for you?” when called — demonstrating his service to others — and “I am blessed,” when asked, “How are you?”.

Sponsored Content Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending. Read More

Hundreds of mourners packed the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Fort Collins to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Maxey, who died Oct. 22 at the age of 61.

Carl Maxey

Maxey was remembered as a father, son, brother, husband, friend, successful businessman, supporter of many philanthropic and civic causes and a dedicated member of the First Presbyternian Church. He was also remembered for his cowboy hat and boots, large belt buckle, and well-starched and pressed blue jeans creased sharply down the middle of each leg.

Rev. Dr. Corey Nelson noted the contrasting grief that one experiences when mourning the passing of someone who had lived a good and long life and someone who passes at a relatively young age.

“It’s a different grief, a deeper ache, a lingering pit in the stomach that catches your breath weeks, even months later, when we lose a towering figure like Carl Maxey in the prime of his life,” Nelson said in his homily, “the vibrant, rock-solid, salt of the earth, grounded, role model, mentor, colleague, friend, the generous citizen, a faithful church leader, a successful businessman, quintessential cowboy, brother, son, father, husband.”

Maxey was born March 3, 1960, in Greeley to Loren Robert Maxey and Katharine Lucille Maxey.

He married Marla Joy Van Cleave on May 8, 1993. The couple has two children, Clayton Robert Maxey of Wellington and Caleb Dale Maxey of Casper, Wyoming. Maxey was preceded in death by his mother, his paternal and maternal grandparents, and a son, Brandon.

Maxey graduated from Poudre High School in 1978 and from Colorado State University with a degree in agricultural business and management in 1990.

He eventually joined his parents as a partner in the Maxey Cos., which provides retail trailer sales and parts, and manufactures trailers and truck bodies. Maxey was sold to Pennsylvania-based MGS Inc. in 2014, with Carl Maxey serving as a partner, vice president and regional general manager for MGS.

Maxey was involved in many community-oriented activities, including working with the Fix North I-25 Business Alliance, the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance in seeking new funding options for Interstate 25.

He was involved with many other civic and charitable organizations, including the Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Foothills Gateway.

Memorial contributions may be made to the CSU Foundation, Foothills Gateway or the Larimer County 4-H Foundation.