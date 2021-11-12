Virgin Pulse completes Welltok acquisition

DENVER — Providence, Rhode Island-based Virgin Pulse has completed its acquisition of Denver digital-health startup Welltok.

Terms of the deal, announced in October, were not disclosed.

“This acquisition is the culmination of years of work to establish a game-changing approach to improving health and reducing costs for employers, health plans and health systems,” Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse, said in a prepared statement. “Combining our organizations will allow us to optimize the health of millions by keeping them continually engaged and activated, which will ultimately reduce costs for clients, members, consumers, and patients.”

Welltok uses predictive analytics and other data to remind users, using a variety of channels, to perform certain tasks, such as refilling a prescription or getting a flu shot.

Virgin Pulse is backed by global investment firm Marlin Equity Partners.