Klarisana opens ketamine-therapy clinic in Longmont

LONGMONT — Klarisana Outreach Inc., operator of the Klarisana chain of ketamine-therapy clinics, is opening its latest branch in Longmont.

The Longmont clinic is the company’s fourth in Colorado.

“The expansion comes as the result of rapid growth within the company, as the demand for ketamine assisted therapy rises due to increased awareness of its potential healing properties,” Klarisana said in a news release.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic and psychedelic drug thought to be an alternative treatment for mental health disorders such as PTSD, anxiety, depression and chronic pain.

“The demand for ketamine assisted therapy is rising, but access to treatment still remains limited based on where you live and your ability to pay,” Klarisana CEO Neil Haznar said in the release. “In addition to expanding our locations, we continue to expand our network of accepted insurances. At a time when mental health is so critical, we believe everyone should have access to novel treatments like psychedelic therapy. If Klarisana is successful in its mission, we hope to see a decrease in the rates of suicide in the communities served by our clinics.”