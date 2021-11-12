Funding Friday: Rebalance Health ups Series A to $6.7M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster, through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Rebalance Health Inc., a Boulder optimal health and performance company, has upped the amount it raised in its Series A funding round to $6.7 million. The startup launched in December 2020.

Viribus Fund LP, a Boulder hedge fund that trades electricity futures in North American wholesale markets, has raised $5.2 million since it launched in November 2020.