Illinois group awards $10,000 to Fort Collins women’s group

FORT COLLINS — Royal Neighbors of America, a Rock Island, Illinois-based, women-led insurance organization, has awarded a $10,000 grant to Colorado 50-50, a women’s organization based in Fort Collins.

Colorado 50-50 founder Erin Hottenstein also received one of 10 “Nation of Neighbors” empowerment awards and grants presented nationwide.

Formed in 2017, Colorado 50-50 is a nonpartisan, educational group that believes office-holders — whether elected or appointed — should more closely reflect the population. The organization aims to strengthen civic engagement by facilitating discussions, so people feel empowered to participate in politics through exercising their right to vote, running for office or supporting a candidate.

“Erin encourages, supports, trains and celebrates women who run for elective office in Colorado,” Darcy Smith, senior member engagement specialist at Royal Neighbors, said in a prepared statement. “She understands the importance of motivating and supporting young women who show an interest in serving their community, and the action she takes aligns with the same mission Royal Neighbors has lived since 1895.”

The grant from Royal Neighbors will be used to hire an attorney and nonprofit consultant and fund more training, marketing and internship stipends.

Nation of Neighbors awards financial assistance to nominated individuals who plan to start or expand a business, organization, program or nonprofit that helps women and/or girls in their community. To date, nearly $2.5 million has been awarded nationwide.