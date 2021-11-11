Human Bean events benefit veterans, nonprofits

The Human Bean Northern Colorado plans several events to support local veterans and nonprofits.

Active-duty members and veterans of the armed forces are eligible for a free 16-ounce drink at all Human Bean locations on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

From Nov. 14-20, The Human Bean will hold a Baking Item Drive to benefit the Fort Collins Rescue Mission and Weld Food Bank. Those who donate 10 items or more will receive a free 20-ounce drink via The Human Bean app.

The Fort Collins Rescue Mission helps individuals struggling with homelessness and addiction through their different programs. Meals and shelter are provided 365 days a year, including special celebrations on holidays. Programs such as Steps to Success and the New Life Program help homeless to get back on their feet and develop life skills. Learn more about Fort Collins Rescue Mission at fortcollinsrescuemission.org.

Weld Food Bank alleviates hunger and poverty by providing food and services to people in need. The organization works to educate the public about the nature of hunger and poverty. They recognize the need for emergency and supplemental food programs and of other nonprofit organizations that meet the critical needs of low-income families. To learn more, visit weldfoodbank.org/.

The Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. The company operates nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck.