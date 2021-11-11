Boulder Running Company parent acquired 

BOULDER — Fleet Feet Sports LLC, a North Carolina-based chain of running-shoe stores, has inked a deal to acquire JackRabbit, the private equity-backed parent company of Boulder Running Company.
“Boulder Running Company remains an iconic part of the running community and industry as a whole. While we plan on rebranding all JackRabbit-branded stores to Fleet Feet by the end of 2022, we recognize the uniqueness and specialness of the Boulder Running Company brand,” Fleet Feet CEO Joey Pointer told BizWest in an emailed statement. “We remain flexible in determining how the Boulder Running Company brand lives on in the community as we work to thoughtfully introduce Fleet Feet to the Boulder Running Company stores and its loyal customers.”
JackRabbit, then known as Running Specialty Group, bought Boulder Running Company in 2013. JackRabbit was then bought by CriticalPoint Capital in 2017.
There are BRC stores in Boulder, Denver, Littleton and Centennial.
When the Fleet Feet acquisition closes, expected to occur next month, the combined company will have 250 stores.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Fleet Feet was launched in 1976 in Sacramento, California, and recorded its highest monthly sales total in August, according to a company news release.
“We believe that with the right running partner, there’s no limit to how far we can go,” JackRabbit CEO Bill Kirkendall said in the release. “In Fleet Feet, JackRabbit has found an incredible partner for the long haul that will benefit our brand, staff, customers and communities, and we can’t wait to move forward together.”
