Encision revenue, earnings up

BOULDER — Encision Inc. (OTC: ECIA) posted net revenue of $2.1 million and net income of $360,000 in its fiscal 2022 second quarter compared with $1.9 million and $9,000 year-over-year.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

The medical device maker said in an earnings press release that the increase was due to “services performed under a Master Services Agreement with Auris Health Inc.”

Encision’s “active electrode monitoring” technology can prevent “dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery” the release said. In August, the company signed a three-year deal to sell products with that technology to Auris. Auris is owned by New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson.

Encision said gross margins declined during the quarter to 45% from 53% year-over-year because of higher material costs.

It also received forgiveness of a $533,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan in the quarter, which it booked as “extinguishment of debt income.”

Envision trades on the Pink Sheets at a market cap of about $17 million.