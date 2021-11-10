Colorado eases hospital staffing regs to alleviate worker shortages

DENVER — Regulators with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Tuesday announced “crisis standards of care” related to hospital staffing, an effort to ease staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored Content Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending. Read More

The Colorado Sun reports that the measures will reduce paperwork requirements for health care workers and enable hospitals to bring workers in to hospital areas where they don’t normally work.

Additionally, hospitals are authorized to implement fast-track training and to allow family members or volunteers to provide patients with basic hygiene or feeding.