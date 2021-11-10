Home » Industry News » Government & Politics



Colorado eases hospital staffing regs to alleviate worker shortages

DENVER — Regulators with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Tuesday announced “crisis standards of care” related to hospital staffing, an effort to ease staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado Sun reports that the measures will reduce paperwork requirements for health care workers and enable hospitals to bring workers in to hospital areas where they don’t normally work.

Additionally, hospitals are authorized to implement fast-track training and to allow family members or volunteers to provide patients with basic hygiene or feeding.


 