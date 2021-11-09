U-Haul plans self-storage, truck-rental facility in Loveland

LOVELAND — U-Haul offered details on a seven-acre self-storage and truck rental site it plans near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

The do-it-yourself logistics company expects to spend next year building a 100,000-square-foot storage facility with three levels and some 700 “indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points” a press release said.

A spokesperson said via email that “the [new] Loveland facility will have a drive-in load/unload area to keep folks out of the weather.”

U-Haul is part of Amerco (Nasdaq: UHAL), based in Phoenix. Amerco has $5 billion in annual revenue and via related companies builds and operates its own U-Haul sites.

Amerco Real Estate Co. on Oct. 15 paid $3.46 million for the land, Larimer County Clerk and Recorder records show.

The seller was Byrd Drive Development LLC, an affiliate of developer Martin Lind’s Water Valley Co.

The facility, U-Haul Moving & Storage of Boyd Lake, will be at 5440 Byrd Drive, between a packaging-equipment maker and Interstate 25. To the southwest, a Hines Interests LP industrial development of 180,000 square feet is underway.

U-Haul also has a location, U-Haul Storage of Loveland, at 3305 N. Lincoln Ave.

“Our other Loveland facility is bursting at the seams, and we need to expand our operation,” Falisha Linguist, U-Haul Co. of Northern Colorado president, said in a press release. She said a dozen workers would be hired for the new facility.

A press release said U-Haul’s owned or managed North America network has 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space.

The broker on U-Haul’s Byrd Drive land buy was Ryan Bach of Re/Max Alliance in Loveland.