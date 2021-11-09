U-Haul plans self-storage, truck-rental facility in Loveland

LOVELAND — U-Haul offered details on a seven-acre self-storage and truck rental site it plans near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference
November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
The do-it-yourself logistics company expects to spend next year building a 100,000-square-foot storage facility with three levels and some 700 “indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points” a press release said.
A spokesperson said via email that “the [new] Loveland facility will have a drive-in load/unload area to keep folks out of the weather.”
U-Haul is part of Amerco (Nasdaq: UHAL), based in Phoenix. Amerco has $5 billion in annual revenue and via related companies builds and operates its own U-Haul sites.
Amerco Real Estate Co. on Oct. 15 paid $3.46 million for the land, Larimer County Clerk and Recorder records show.
The seller was Byrd Drive Development LLC, an affiliate of developer Martin Lind’s Water Valley Co.
The facility, U-Haul Moving & Storage of Boyd Lake, will be at 5440 Byrd Drive, between a packaging-equipment maker and Interstate 25. To the southwest, a Hines Interests LP industrial development of 180,000 square feet is underway.
U-Haul also has a location, U-Haul Storage of Loveland, at 3305 N. Lincoln Ave.
“Our other Loveland facility is bursting at the seams, and we need to expand our operation,” Falisha Linguist, U-Haul Co. of Northern Colorado president, said in a press release. She said a dozen workers would be hired for the new facility.
A press release said U-Haul’s owned or managed North America network has 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space.
The broker on U-Haul’s Byrd Drive land buy was Ryan Bach of Re/Max Alliance in Loveland.
LOVELAND — U-Haul offered details on a seven-acre self-storage and truck rental site it plans near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The do-it-yourself logistics company expects to spend next year building a 100,000-square-foot storage facility with three levels and some 700 “indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points” a press release said.
A spokesperson said via email that “the [new] Loveland facility will have a drive-in load/unload area to keep folks out of the weather.”
U-Haul is part of Amerco (Nasdaq: UHAL), based in Phoenix. Amerco has $5 billion in annual revenue and via related companies builds and operates its own U-Haul sites.
Amerco Real Estate Co. on Oct. 15 paid $3.46 million for the land, Larimer County Clerk and Recorder records show.
The seller was Byrd Drive Development LLC, an affiliate of developer Martin Lind’s Water Valley Co.
The facility, U-Haul Moving & Storage of Boyd Lake, will be at 5440 Byrd Drive, between a packaging-equipment maker and Interstate 25. To the southwest, a Hines Interests LP industrial development of 180,000 square feet is underway.
U-Haul also has a location, U-Haul Storage of Loveland, at 3305 N. Lincoln Ave.
“Our other Loveland facility is bursting at the seams, and we need to expand our operation,” Falisha Linguist, U-Haul Co. of Northern Colorado president, said in a press release. She said a dozen workers would be hired for the new facility.
A press release said U-Haul’s owned or managed North America network has 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!