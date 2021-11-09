Pringle’s Fine Wine and Spirits sold

FORT COLLINS — Pringle’s Fine Wine and Spirits has been sold after almost 40 years.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports that Pringle’s at 2100 W. Drake Road was sold to Shidhi Binayak LLC, with longtime owner Phil Pringle retiring.