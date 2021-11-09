Green Dragon expands to Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS — Green Dragon Colorado, trade name for Green Essentials Medical LLC, will open a combination medical and recreational cannabis retail outlet near Fort Collins, its first operation in Northern Colorado.

Sponsored Content Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending. Read More

According to a press statement, the Denver-based company now has 16 dispensaries in the state. The new operation is at 813 Smithfield Drive in unincorporated Larimer County in space formerly occupied by Choice Organics. Green Dragon purchased Choice Organics’ license in order to expand in the area.

“Green Dragon is known for offering premium products — especially flower — at competitive prices, and we are thrilled to now be able to provide those benefits … to patients and recreational consumers in Northern Colorado,” Alex Levine, Green Dragon’s chief development officer, said in the press statement.

The Fort Collins location is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.